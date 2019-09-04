Popeyes chicken sandwiches are a hot commodity these days in the realm of fast food. The sandwich is in such high demand that people are treating them as if they're a pair of rare Jordans. Quavo even joked about flipping them at "a thousand a chicken." But the sandwiches themselves have been causing havoc across the nation and Popeyes did not expect this type of demand, especially after what happened at a location in Texas.

Some people may have not gotten the memo about the chicken sandwich being sold out because, according to KTRK-TV, an armed group of people rushed through the doors of a Popeyes in Texas where they allegedly pulled out a gun on employees who told them the sandwich was completely sold out. The employees of the location said that they told the group, which included three men, two women, and a baby, that they were all out of the sandwiches in the drive-thru. The group then tried to make their way into the actual restaurant which is when one of the men pulled out a gun.

At this point, the FDA might need to inspect what's in these sandwiches that's causing people to act this crazy. Last month, a man from Tennessee filed a $5K lawsuit against Popeyes for false advertising "deceptive business practices by entity to public" after the company said the sandwich was sold out.