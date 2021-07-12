Snoop Dogg's doppelgänger is on the loose again and this time, he's taking pictures with the mother of a popular podcast host.

Co-host of the She Rates Dogs podcast, Mat George posted a picture this weekend of his mother meeting the one-and-only Snoop Dogg, but people were quick to point out that the man pictured with his mom isn't the rapper at all. In fact, he appears to be a look-a-like named Eric Finch, who has been appearing at events as the legend for years.

"I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg," wrote George on Sunday. After the tweet started picking up hundreds of responses, he added, "Can everyone stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg. My mom’s gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter."

People have some pretty hilarious replies to the honest mistake, which you can scroll through below. We don't blame Mat's mom for thinking this was Snoop -- they definitely look pretty similar.

In actual Snoop Dogg news, the legendary rapper recently announced that he will be performing for the Once Upon A Time In LA festival. He also revealed the identity of the one celebrity who can't hang with him when it comes to weed-smoking, which you can check out here.

[via]