After almost three years since the passing of Mississippi rapper Lil Lonnie and over two years since initial arrests were made, Lil Lonnie's family and friends have finally received justice. The last remaining suspect arrested in connection to the murder, Monya Davis, was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder. The other two men charged with the crime, relatives Marshun and Antoine Carr, are believed to be in the midst of trials.

On April 30th, 2018, Lil Lonnie, real name Lonnie Taylor, was shot while sitting inside of his SUV. The car went on to crash into a nearby house, and Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The perpetrators are believed to have followed Taylor's car down the road, though the rapper's only passenger survived the shooting.

The violence did not end there, however, as a candlelight vigil held after the rapper's death was interrupted by gunfire. Thankfully, none of the over 1000 attendees were hurt.

Lil Lonnie had a short yet explosive career before his life came to an early and unfortunate end. Taylor had amassed both local and widespread support on his mixtape They Know What's Goin' On, landing him LiveMixtapez's largest release of the year. Still boasting over 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, his musical legacy continues through his fans and contemporaries.

RIP Lil Lonnie.

