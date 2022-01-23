An Irishman is facing 20 years in prison for mooning a flight attendant while flying from Dublin to New York City on Delta Air Lines on January 7. Additionally, prosecutors claim he “repeatedly refused to wear a facemask despite being asked dozens of times.”

The defendant, 29-year-old Shane McInerney, also stands accused of throwing an empty beverage can at a fellow passenger and several more disturbances.



Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images

Two hours into the flight, the captain tried speaking with McInerney, but the Irishman was not cooperative. His behavior allegedly got so bad, that the crew considered making an emergency diversion to another airport.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, slammed the behavior as "unacceptable" in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“This is unacceptable. Full stop," she said. "Flight attendants are onboard for the safety and health of the passengers in our care. This type of behavior risks the safety of everyone inflight. It’s good news that the Department of Justice is moving swiftly to prosecute. We are proud of the Delta crew who represented the best of who we are as aviation’s first responders to keep everyone safe.”

McInerney is currently out on a $20,000 bond.

[Via]