Recently, Rick Ross' sprawling property in Atlanta made the news, although not for any particular doing on the rapper's part. An unknown man had apparently led the police on a chase that culminated in Rozay's driveaway essentially, unbeknownst to the MMG artist. It's unclear where Ross was at the time this wild chase occurred.

Now, more details have arrived concerning the man's identity as well as what's happened to him. Unfortunately, it's being reported that the 40-year old man behind the police chase, Chaka Stewart, has died while in police custody. The man was reportedly in his cell in Clayton County Jail when a guard doing rounds noticed he was seemingly unresponsive, lying on the floor. Both a medic and the guard attempted to revive to him, to no avail.

The police reportedly state that no foul play is suspected, although an autopsy is being conducted. Nonetheless, Stewart's mother, Jacqueline Gordon, reportedly begs to differ. She states that last she spoke to her son, on Friday, he said he was being mistreated, including being beaten as well as being forced in his cell for 23 hours out of the day, unable to shower. She also says that one of the Georgia authorities told her son that he would never be getting out of jail.

This story is developing, and we'll provide updates when more are available.

