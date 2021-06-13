Unfortunately, for many of Hollywood's elites, an obsessed fan is nothing out of the ordinary. Kylie Jenner is the latest to have to deal with a crazed supporter. As reported by TMZ, the reality TV star recently was visited by a stalker fan who refused to leave her home until he was granted a chance to declare his love to her.

An unfortunate follow-up to a recent situation her older sister Kim Kardashian has had to deal with, law enforcement sources explain to the publication that the man was arrested at Jenner's LA residence this week. They further that the man was recognized by her security for his frequent visits already, but he had never been disorderly when they asked him to leave.



Sources go on to explain that this time it was different, allegedly standing his ground and demanding to see Kylie before leaving. As expected, that didn't happen and he was subsequently detained until officers came to book him.

According to reports, he was eventually booked for misdemeanor trespassing before being released. Luckily, Kylie was not home while the incident was occurring, but, as mentioned briefly before, it's the latest in the series of overly egregious fans engaging with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

At the beginning of the month, Kim Kardashian was sent a package by a fan containing a real diamond engagement ring alongside an unopened container of Plan B contraception. Her security team believes it's from a frequent stalker of Kim who has shown up at her place before, similar to the situation with Kylie.

Luckily for both the beauty company CEOs, neither were harmed during the respective situations.



