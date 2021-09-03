Law enforcement officers in Tennessee were shocked when 39-year-old Tyson Gilbert cut off his penis and threw it at police during a high-speed chase on Highway 70. Gilbert claimed that voices coming in over the car radio ordered him to perform the vile act.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Bobby Johnson detailed the incident.

“When I pulled up behind him and turned my lights on he took off and refused to stop. He was all over the road the whole time. He turned off on Old Liberty Road and came to a stop. He opened his door. He was naked and covered in blood. He then shut his door and kept driving,” Johnson explained.



Larry W. Smith / Getty Images

Johnson continued: “The Alexandria Police Department spiked him on Highway 70 as he was going through Alexandria. He kept traveling westbound into Wilson County. The THP spiked him in Watertown but he continued westbound. We finally were able to box him in and got him stopped on Highway 70 right before the Interstate at I-40 and took him in custody. He was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital."

While he is being treated for the self-inflicted injury, Gilbert remains in custody for various other outstanding warrants which were not disclosed.

[Via]