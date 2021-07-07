Although Lil Lonnie passed away approximately three years ago, it wasn't until June that a suspect was officially found guilty for his murder. In 2018, rising rapper Lil Lonnie was shot multiple times while driving, causing him to crash his vehicle into a house, and he was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene. Last month, a Mississippi jury found that one of the suspects, Monya Davis, was guilty of first-degree murder in Lil Lonnie's April 2018 shooting death, and on Tuesday, Davis was officially sentenced.

According to HipHopDX, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson had an extremely difficult time deliberating on what would be the fairest sentence for Davis' crime, but she eventually decided that the 23-year-old would be sentenced to life in prison.

"Not only was one young man's life taken, but your life was taken," Judge Faye Peterson remarked. "It's a very tragic circumstance to see two very young people lose their chance and opportunities. What is most unfortunate and scary about this is it made no sense. You didn't know each other. You hadn't met each other. Just in a random, impulsive moment, someone lost their life."

"I hope any young person sees where you are standing at this moment and realizes that once you pick up a gun, you will use it, and not only will you use it, but when you use it, you change someone's life," Peterson continued. "You didn't even know who you shot at. That is the scariest portion of all that. It could have been anybody."

According to HipHopDX, brothers Marshun and Antoine Carr are also charged with murder in Lil Lonnie's case, so stay tuned to see what legal repercussions await them.

Rest in peace, Lil Lonnie.

