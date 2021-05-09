New York City is recognized throughout the country for its underground railroad system. While useful, the unique transit system does scare off many of those unwilling to face suspected dangers associated with riding on the train. According to local news outlets, a man from the Bronx has been arrested after officers say he pushed a 60-year-old man onto subway tracks in East Harlem.

The man was able to walk away with any injuries as there was no train scheduled at the station at the time of the attack, the assault adds to the increasing number of subway assaults happening throughout the city. Authorities report the latest incident took place at 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station around 5 am on Saturday.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This is where investigators explain 25-year-old Keshon Malachi approached him from his rear. According to officers, Malachi pushed the man on the tracks for absolutely no reason.

“It’s just kind of sad to hear stuff like that happening nowadays, especially with things going on in the world. It’s like, why bring more pain and evil into the world?” Queens resident Briana Outlaw said. “It’s a little bit frightening, a little bit.”

Paramedics followed up by taking the victim to the hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be OK in the end. As for Malachi, he was subsequently arrested and is facing two assault charges including one count of reckless endangerment.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio pointed out that transit assaults are up about 20% compared to the same time last year. 600 officers have been added to subway stations to deal with it and the city is currently working on more solutions.

