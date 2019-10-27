A 48-year-old Brazilian man had a cockroach problem in his backyard and took matters into his own hands when he attempted to get rid of the creepy bugs. According to The New York Post, Cesar Schmitz's wife asked him to get rid of the nest that lay under their garden but his work went horribly wrong when his back yard quite literally blew up. “My wife complained that there was a lot of roaches invading our garden,” he explained. “She is scared of them and begged me to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all.”

Cesar poured gasoline on his grass and threw a match in the direction of the nest. However, instead of finding a bunch of dead cockroaches, Cesar's whole entire lawn flew up in the air and landed upside down. "I had no idea that this could happen," Schmitz told the publication. "Luckily the damage was only contained on the lawn. If I had been standing closer or the table had hit me, it could have been fatal."

Check it out in the video below.

We can't say for sure if the blown up lawn even helped the cockroach problem but Cesar's now got some work to do when it comes to his wife's garden.