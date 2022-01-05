The aftermath of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others is still causing trouble for the company that owned the doomed chopper. The gym formerly known as Mamba Sports Academy and now named Sports Academy is suing Island Express Helicopter Inc. for over $100K in funeral fees.

At the time of her death, Christina Mauser was employed by the academy as one of the girl’s basketball coaches. The gym paid “death benefits and burial expenses” to the family that exceeded more than $127K. Now the gym is suing Island Express for the hefty bill.

In reports obtained by TMZ, the plaintiffs argue that Island Express should cover the bill, claiming the crash and resulting death of Mauser were due to the helicopter company's negligence. The plaintiffs are now asking for a reimbursement and coverage of any potential workers’ comp payments that may arise.

Back in January 2020, Mauser and eight others - including Kobe and Gigi Bryant, were killed when their helicopter struck the side of a mountain. At the time of the crash, it was unclear who was at fault for the tragic incident. After a lengthy investigation, NTSB concluded the crash happened for various reasons but noted Island Express Helicopter Inc.’s negligent review of its safety processes.

Since the crash, Christina's Tijuana Dogs' husband, Matt Mauser has gone on to share their heart-wrenching love story and the ultimate loss their family has experienced since she’s been gone. Christina Mauser was 38 at the time of her death.

