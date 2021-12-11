Malz Monday Drops New Project "Super Heroes Don't Exist"

New York MC Malz Monday has received plenty of praise in the underground circuit since 2020's Thank God It's Monday. The rapper also earned a spot on the NBA 2K21, leading to an influx of fans who've anticipated a new body of work.

On Friday, the rapper delivered with his latest album, Super Heroes Don't Exist. As he states on the opening track, "Mother Nature," "You looking for something that's sounding different? I got the sound of rhythm, mothafuck the algorithm." It's an accurate choice of words to open up the 11-song project. Malz flexes his lyrical weight over smooth, downtempo production. He holds down the majority of the project on his own, allowing him to bask in the spotlight, with Chicago's Mick Jenkins serving as the sole feature.