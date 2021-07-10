Maluma Drowns His Sorrows In New Song "Sobrio"

Colombian artist Maluma is one of the biggest international artists in the world right now and with each new release, he continues to showcase his talents. He has a new album dropping soon and to celebrate this occasion, he recently dropped a brand new song called "Sobrio" which translates to "sober" in English. It is an emotional track about losing a loved one to someone else, and the heartbreak that can come with that sort of trauma.

In the music video, we see some cameos from model Eden Fines and even Scott Disick. Fines is Maluma's love interesting while Disick is the one out on a date with her. From there, we also see Saweetie in the music video, which goes to show that Maluma wanted some heavy hitters in the video. As for the song, Maluma's singing and melodies are all on point, all while guitars hang in the background and create a somber tone.

You can check out the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Quiero aprovechar, ya que estoy toma'o

Pa' poder decirte toda' las cosa' que me he guarda'o

Sé que no son hora' de llamar, pero te vi en línea

Y solo quería confirmar si aún eras mi niña