He was once sitting on top of the world producing tracks for several hitmaking artists, but Mally Mall's finances have taken a hit because of his legal troubles. Authorities alleged that Mally Mall, real name Jamal Rashid, used an escort service as a front for a Las Vegas prostitution ring for over a decade. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

"Mally Mall over the last several years had dedicated his life to music and helping people," Mall's attorney Steve Sadow previously said. "He has fully recognized the error in his ways and has gone out of his way to try to make amends. He intends to take full advantage of each and every program offered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons."

According to a report made by 8 News Now Las Vegas, as Mall is serving out his sentence, he filed for bankruptcy.

"In a document filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada on Sept. 16, Rashid listed his current monthly income for the year at more than $333-thousand. The documents claimed that his expenses, including a nearly $12-thousand monthly mortgage, put him in the red."

The outlet also spoke with a woman named Angela Williams who claimed that she was a victim of Mall. She said that she was barely making ends meet as he was living lavishly.

"The emotional trauma and the psychological trauma that you deal with from PTSD and coercion and manipulation lasts longer than a black eye that gets healed,” Williams said. "Thirty-three months is a sweetheart deal for all of the victims and all of the trauma that they faced through his years of racketeering, sex trafficking across America hundreds of women."

Mall checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon back in August and is slated for release in December 2023.

