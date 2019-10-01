Last week Malika Haqq came through with a major announcement telling her 4.5 million Instagram followers that she's pregnant with her first child. "I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me," she wrote.

At the time, the father of Malika's baby was unknown but many assumed O.T. Genasis was the dad since the duo broke up in June of this year. US Weekly now reports that the "CoCo" rapper is indeed the father meaning the exes will have at least 18 years of having to stay in contact for the sake of their child.

"I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much," Malika captioned an image next to her twin sister. "And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more."

Exactly one year ago when Genasis and Malika was in the midst of their romance the rapper posted a loving tribute for his girlfriend detailing just how much he loved her. "To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it," he wrote. "Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean."

Love like that doesn't go away so we're foreshadowing a positive co-parenting experience.