There have been plenty of rumors about Malika Haqq's relationship with O.T. Genasis, real name Odis Oliver Flores. When she revealed that she was pregnant last Fall, the reality star kept the name of the father of her child under wraps. During her recent baby show, Malika shared that her rapper ex-boyfriend was indeed the soon-to-be dad, and since then she's been singing O.T.'s praises.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In the early hours of Wednesday (February 12) morning, TMZ shared a report about Malika and O.T. The outlet claimed to have spoked to sources who detailed that the two former lovers were just good friends aimed at being solid co-parents, and it seems that the gossip site's story sparked something in Malika. She took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with O.T. along with a lengthy message about how supportive he's been hroughout her pregnancy.

"Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Malika wrote in the caption. "I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents." Check it out below.