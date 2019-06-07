If there's one thing we know by now, it's that celebrity couples (like the rest of us) often have on-and-off moments in their relationship. And it wouldn't be a break up to make up scenario without a post to social media to let everyone (but mostly your boo) know that you're doing JUST FINE without them. This seemed to be the case with KUWTK star Malika Haqq, who has been dating rapper O.T Genesis for the past two years.

We reported in May of last year that Malika had taken to Instagram to share a (rather dramatic) post with fans with a caption that heavily implied that her and Genesis had broken things off. "Love doesn’t fail, people do," the caption read. Fans proceeded to bombard the comment section with theories that O.T had cheated on her, only for the two to be spotted together once more only 2 days after the theatrical post was shared.

Now, more than 1 year later though, Haqq has taken to Instagram once more to officially declare that the relationship has come to an end. The TV personality shared a picture of her rocking an extremely sheer white lace number layered atop matching white underwear and bra, leaving very little to the imagination. She captioned the picture with the simple, yet effective, "single." As well as this, Malika proceeded to delete all the pictures on her Insta account of her and Genesis, other than the one photo she kept, which showed her on a triple date with Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, Lori Harvey, and Trey Songz.

O.T has remained quiet at this time, but we can't help but notice all the pictures of him and his ex bae have remained intact on his Instagram account.