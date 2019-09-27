Hot Girl Fall is here and Malika Haqq is heading into the season with a bun in the oven since she's announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with her first child. The 36-year-old shared a photo to her feed that sees her holding a positive pregnancy test with a big smile on her face.

"I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine," she wrote.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Malika has previously been linked to O.T. Genasis but the last we heard of the duo was that they were over when Malika declared she was "single" back in June. We can't confirm if they've secretly gotten back together and made a baby or if Malika started seeing someone new since the breakup. O.T. has yet to share any updates on social media that hint to him having a baby on the way.

Malika's BFF Khloe Kardashian is all kinds of happy about the news, commenting, "Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly."