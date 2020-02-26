Celebrity snapback bodies are often an illusion, so Malika Haqq thought she would be open and honest with her followers. After famous moms deliver their babies, many share photos of their "snapback" bodies to show just how much weight they've lost thanks to a strict diet and plenty of exercise. However, what some don't include is that their cosmetic surgeons also played a huge role in resculpting their bodies, and mom-to-be Malika wanted to keep it real with the world with an Instagram post.

Months ago, Malika revealed that she was pregnant. After rumors about who the father of her child may be made the rounds, the reality star shared that she and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis were welcoming a baby boy together. The couple hosted a star-studded baby shower in celebration of the impending birth of their first-born, but as Malika prepares to deliver, she's also getting ready to go under the knife.

"Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!" Malika wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo with her surgeon. The critics were swift and denounced the decision to make surgery plans before birthing her child. Check out Malika's post, and a few reactions, below.