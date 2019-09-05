It's been an interesting week for Malik Yoba. The relatively quiet actor has become the topic of social media conversations after he revealed that he is a "trans-attracted" man, making him the target of criticism. In followup videos, the Empire actor pleaded with the public to become better aware about the transgender community before passing judgment.

"Just like I didn't understand Spanish, but I got close to it and learned to speak it," he previously stated. "French. Japanese. Musical instruments. Math equations. You don't understand these things so you lean in. You ask questions. You inform yourself." The actor was then accused of roaming the streets and looking for transgender underage prostitutes by a woman who claims she had repeated sexual encounters with Yoba when she was 13 and 16-years-old.

In a video that Yoba uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor decided to spit a few bars to let people know how he really feels. His main goal was to say that no matter what we're all sisters and brothers, but those that spew hate at him are the ones who are truly confused.

"A lot of nonsense is floatin' around town the last few days," he said after the freestyle was over. "What am I going to say about all this? I'm not gonna defend myself. Imma dig deep, I'm gonna lean into my creativity." Meanwhile, Yoba's ex and the mother of their two children commented on one of his videos, sharing that he is currently in a "trans relationship" while condemning the actor for not speaking with his children before sharing this news with the world.

“I expressed that 2 months ago to you when I became aware of your current trans relationship,” she reportedly commented. “Why did you NOT have a conversation with our children and wait till last night to text our 1st born with this info. Yet you were preparing your Public months ago on IG! Our children support you and keep so much a secret of what really goes down with our family dynamic. I asked to meet you over a month ago and you have yet to make time. So here I am !! If you know better then do better! Family is first over ALL.”