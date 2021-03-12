It seems as though the problems between estranged couple Malik Beasley and Montana Yao are heating up even more. In late January, Montana blasted Malik on social media for posting about their son, Makai, when she claimed he hasn’t “even tried to see or support.” Montana also claimed that since the two separated, Malik has only paid $800 in child support and hasn't offered her any kind of apology.

On Friday, Montana revealed on her Instagram story that Malik allegedly kicked her and Makai out of the house in the middle of the night last year, prior to their separation. Yao wrote that the Minnesota Timberwolves player kicked her out “at 4am with no where to go and nothing but 2 suit cases after asking me to be a stay at home mom and wife for the past 3 years of our relationship.” She goes on to say that the two had been bouncing around between hotels and Airbnb’s since then, until her parents stepped in to help.

22-year-old Yao came under fire for claims that she cheated on Beasley during their marriage, which she vehemently denies. 24-year-old Beasley has already moved on and is seeing 46-year-old Larsa Pippen, who was the catalyst behind Yao and Beasley’s divorce. Pippen claims that she met Beasley after he and Yao were already separated, however, the timeline is a bit unclear.

We'll keep you posted on these on-going entanglements.

