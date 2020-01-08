Former first daughter, Malia Obama, was recently spotted galavanting around the Islington neighbourhood of London with her British boyfriend of two years, Rory Farquharson. Malia and Rory hung out with another couple on Monday near the Regent’s Canal, before heading into the Duke of Cambridge pub. According to the source, they "were keeping a low profile but looked really happy and relaxed together." Despite Malia's status as a well-known public figure due to her father's two terms in office, "few people recognized her as being the daughter to the previous American president." In fact, the group of friends were able to "rambl[e] around Islington, a pretty busy area, entirely incognito." The little attention drawn to them may have to do with what appeared to be a lack of security detail present, although "an anonymous ‘office worker'...was walking behind them inconspicuously, and seemed to follow them around the corner, so it’s possible he was secret service being very inconspicuous."

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

The two of them met at Harvard where they are both students, and were first romantically linked after attending a Harvard vs. Yale game together in 2017. They've been official for approximately two years now, and even recently spent Christmas together at Rory's family's $2.4 million dollar home in Islington. Things appear to be getting pretty serious between these two lovebirds, though this was not the first time Malia has had some bonding time with Rory's family. While she and Rory were shacking up in California last summer, they had brunch with Rory's parents at a luxury resort at the edge of Los Padres National Forest. Rory’s father is a chief executive at a London investment firm and his mother is an accountant, but the Farquharsons are also somewhat connected to the Royal family. Rory’s second cousin, Andrew Farquharson, was a courtier to the Queen before becoming Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace. He was awarded the Royal Victorian Order after working for the Queen for 10 years and became Deputy Master of the Household for Prince Charles until 2009. While it's no "former president's daughter," Rory isn't totally unfamiliar with having a high profile family.