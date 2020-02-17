Maleek Berry Flips Drake & PartyNextDoor On "Loyal"

PND season is officially on the way. The singer's been kind of MIA over the past few months but he recently dropped off "Loyal" with the OVO boss, Drake. Followed by the Bad Bunny-assisted remix, Maleek Berry is back with his own version of the single. Since the song already hones into PND's penchant for island flavor, Maleek Berry's own afro-pop style doesn't stray too far. The afrobeats melodies merge themselves perfectly into the song structure; it damn near sounds like it should be part of the original.

It's been over two years since Maleek Berry released his last project, First Daze Of Winter. Since then, he's continued to flood the streets with collaborations and hit singles. Perhaps 2020 is the year we get a full-length from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Know I got you covered

No go through your corner

I'm more than your lover