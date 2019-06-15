Maleek Berry Drops Out Of Hiding With His "Flashy" Video Single

It's hard to believe that "Flashy" is Maleek Berry's first solo endeavor of 2019, given his prolific track record in previous campaigns. "Flashy" is exactly what it sets out to be, a stylistic repose to withstand all that talk about "getting back in tune with nature." Forget the storytelling for just a second, this is here is a meditation on "habitual stunting" with a view towards living in London with Nigerian roots.

Watch as Eugy, Tinie Tempah and Juls all make cameo appearances in the music video accompanying the song. If pure-colored gold were a barbiturate, every member of the team would be leaning to the side, by the end of the shoot. Even the boys at Capone and Guise (of Visionnaire Pictures), rendered a simple concept into something pleasing to the eye.

To anyone still wearing blinders this late in the game, Maleek Berry is a tour de force, with dual citizenship to boot. To those who aren't fully enthralled by Berry's city slick rendering of the Afrobeats genre, I'd ask you to step away from the playlist at all functions. This ain't no place for a counterfeit chieftain.

Quotable Lyrics:

My name ain't Williams, n***a I'm for real

I been getting clean money way before the deal

Had em hooked on my beats way before the pill

N***a Denzel dripping I'm always dressed to kill

Slim Papi I'm bench pressing a mill.

- Maleek Berry