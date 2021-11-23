Days after two men were exonerated in the case of her father's 1965 murder, Malikah Shabazz has reportedly passed away. This is breaking news so, at the moment, there does not seem to be much information about the death of Malcolm X's daughter, but we've gathered what we could find. We previously reported on Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, two of the three men convicted of X's murder, having their cases overturned following a two-year investigation into the convictions.

Aziz was paroled in 1985 after spending 22 years behind bars, and Islam died in prison in 2009. The timing of Shabazz's death has already gotten conspiracy theorists typing away online but ABC 7 New York reports that "the death does not appear suspicious."



Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images

According to reports, Malikah Shabazz was found dead in her Brooklyn home earlier today (November 22). She was located by her daughter, but any other information regarding this case is being held close to the chest for the time being.

Insider added that it was the six daughters of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz who first requested that a new investigation into the Civil Rights leader's death be re-examined, although some authorities reportedly resisted.

Their convictions were reviewed after Malcolm X's daughters requested that the investigation into his murder be reopened in light of new evidence, citing a deathbed letter from a former policeman who alleged New York police and the FBI conspired to murder their father, BBC reported.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Malikah Shabazz.

