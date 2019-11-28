mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Malcolm Anthony Returns With 5-Track Project "Movement"

Erika Marie
November 28, 2019 03:14
Movement
Malcolm Anthony
Produced by Choppa Dunks & Marzi

The rapper is ready to shift gears.


Los Angeles-based rapper Malcolm Anthony continues to carve out his space in the rap game. Over the last few years, he's been steadily releasing new music, including hopping on Waves with Wave Chapelle, but as he makes a home in the studio working on his next full-length album, Malcolm decided to drop off Movement, a five-track project.

The record was produced by Choppa Dunks and Marzi, and Malcolm shared that he's ready for the world to bear witness to his growth as an overall creative on this album. "After being behind the scenes this past year I really felt like I needed to put something out that represented me as an artist," he said. "Now I’m fully immersed in the music at every stage. From production, writing, even recording and mixing my own records. Writing and producing for major artists gives me a unique advantage to be different. To make sure my music doesn’t just fit in. That’s what I’m in it for." Give Movement a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. I'm Back
3. Boss Sh*t
4. XO/Hidden Hills
5. Let Go

