Malachiii Invites Us On "The Ascension" On His Debut 7-Track EP

Making their HNHH debut this week is none other than Malachiii, whose 7-track debut EP, The Ascension hit streamers yesterday. The up-and-coming star rolls solo on each of the titles, and doesn't hold back when it comes to showing off his impressive vocal range.

"The Ascension is my true introduction to the world. This project is so important to me because it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The listener will get a chance to see different sides of me musically while reflecting on my journey with ‘ascension’ in all things in my life," the artist explained in a statement.

"I make a conscious effort to be diverse," he continued. "It’s just the nature of my artistry and how I create. I’m inspired by so much so that just naturally comes out in the music."

"I want to bring something new to the table and be innovative with the music and give people a taste of diversity that they may not be used to seeing from one artist. In this age, with a lot of artists coming up and producing their own music and writing their own music, we’ve broadened the landscape of what artists can do."

Stream The Ascension on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Elevate

2. Hold Me

3. What's In Store

4. I'm Back

5. Free My Soul

6. Next To Me

7. Back When We Were Kids