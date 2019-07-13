Summer is just heating up, but the Mala Luna Music Festival is already announcing its 2019 lineup for its Halloween weekend event. The San Antonio, Texas festival is gearing up for its fourth year and will run Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27. The lineup looks impressive and may have a people flying in to check out a few of their favorite artists.

"Russ, Miguel, Diplo, and Juice Wrld, along with some of today’s top hip-hop and R&B artists like Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Smino and more," Mala Luna stated in a press release. "With a greater emphasis on showcasing the rising female talent in today’s music industry, the lineup will also feature a number of talented female powerhouses like Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, and Melii, in addition to Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion, among others." Even though Megan won't be in her hometown of Houston, we're sure that Mala Luna will turn into a Hot Girl festival for the Texas rapper.

A few other notable artists performing are YG, Guapdad 4000, and Lil Keed. The event will be held in the downtown area of the city at the Nelson Wolff Stadium and tickets may be purchased here.