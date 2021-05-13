Not long after his former co-host Rory Farrell tweeted a brief statement about their exit from The Joe Budden Podcast, Jamil "Mal" Clay is speaking his mind. There were rumors that the relationship between Mal, Rory, and Budden was reaching its breaking point, and when they were noticeably absent from the podcast, people speculated that it was the end for the trio. Budden joked that he offered to go to therapy with Rory and the three friends reunited on the series once again, but a recently released leaked audio shows Budden firing his friends and drawing the line in the sand.

Rory later thanked supporters and said he would address the drama at a later date, and it looks like Mal is jumping in to speak his piece. "The lies are always loud. The truth is always quiet. I promise you," tweeted Mal. "The supporters deserve the truth."

"Black people love to discredit one another. It’s a disease that kills our community," he added elsewhere. "I’ve been cool and quiet for too long. I’m allowed to get out of character for at least an hour. Maybe 40 mins. The truth is usually short and simple." Someone encouraged him to speak "his truth," but Mal was quick to correct them and say it's "the truth," not just one person's perspective.

Mal added that people who have supported them for so long deserve to know the truth and stated that the situation between himself, Budden, and Farrell has already been resolved. "I’m not with the corny sh*t," he tweeted. "I’m only willing to sit down and address everything because people supported something for years. They deserve that."

Red Table Talk may be calling soon. Read through a few of Mal's tweets below.