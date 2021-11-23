Makeda's Cookies in Memphis has been closed for the last five days following the tragic shooting death of rapper Young Dolph inside the bakery last week. As the city mourns the loss of Dolph, who was a community leader and always gave back to his fans, Makeda's has re-opened its downtown location and the owners intend on changing the name of Dolph's favorite cookie to keep his legacy alive.

As we saw in a video shared one week before Dolph's tragic murder, the rapper promoted the bakery in a video posted to their social media pages, saying that he loves nothing more than their famous chocolate cookies. In fact, he often told employees that he could smell their cookies while getting off the expressway nearby.



Justin Ford/Getty Images

"That was one thing that Dolph did, he used to get off that expressway and be like, 'I could smell y'all getting off the expressway, I had to come in!" recalled one employee. "Man, to know that we're not gonna see that face anymore is-- I'm sorry, I'm trying to hold back tears right now."

This situation has been heartbreaking for many Memphis natives, as well as hip-hop fans around the world. The location of Makeda's Cookies on Airways will remain closed until the end of this year, but the downtown location is open again.

The shop's owners would like to honor Dolph's legacy by renaming his favorite cookie, their chocolate chip, after him.

Rest in peace to the great Young Dolph.