The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an incredibly important institution as it has effectively allowed thousands of kids to live out their dreams amid horrible illnesses. Jordan Brand has certainly seen a few sneaker-related wishes in the past, and recently, they received one from a 13-year-old kid named Jordan Carranza who has been dealing with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. His biggest dream has always been to create his own shoe, and that's exactly what he got to do.

In the images below, you can see that Carranza worked on the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase which is meant to be a shoe for those with physical disabilities. Throughout the shoe, Carranza opted for a blue, white, and black aesthetic, all while delivering some custom logos throughout. On the insole, you can read the phrase "Just because you're disabled doesn't mean that your dream can't come true." It's a wonderful message, and the colorway of the shoe is pretty great as it pays homage to other classic Jordan Brand offerings.

Unfortunately, these will not be released to the public as they are a PE. This means only Carranza's friends and family will be able to grab a pair. Either way, these are very cool and they were for a great cause.

Image via Nike

