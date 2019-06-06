Major Lazer's Walshy Fire Teams Up With Mr Eazi & Kranium On "Call Me"

Major Lazer's Walshy Fire is here with a strong contender for song of the summer. Teaming up with dancehall sensation Kranium and Afrobeats star Mr Eazi, the producer released his new single, "Call Me." The record blends elements of dancehall and afrobeats together, making Kranium and Mr Eazi a fiery match for this record. Walshy's new single serves as his latest offering off of his forthcoming album, Abeng which drops later tonight.

"This is basically a song for the ladies. It took me about three years to put it together. Of the songs on the album, I'm most proud of this one," Walshy Fire told Billboard. "The chemistry of the two artists was amazing. They really killed it and were passionate about the song. Both put in so much work to make sure it was right. Shout out to E. Kelly on the production."

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just call me

Call me when you're lonely

My woman, my woman

My angel, you are my angel

My sweetheart