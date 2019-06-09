mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Major Lazer & Skip Mrley Connect For "Can't Take It From Me" Video

Milca P.
June 09, 2019 06:22
74 Views
00
0

Major Lazer and Skip Marley's collaboration comes to life.

As they continue to prep the arrival of their final album as a unit, Major Lazer shared their latest offering featuring Skip Marley in the form of "Can't Take It From Me."

Now, weeks after the track originally premiered, the collaborators return with a music video for the triumphant single. The clip, directed by Irrum, depicts Skip and a great crowd of worshippers  observing the stone of idol of the "High Priest of Lazerism."

“The visuals were inspired by my garden in Walthamstow and the stories hidden in the paintings of Alberto del Poz,” Irrum said in a statement. “I teamed up with the art poet Luis Luino for the production design, and it was shot by my good friend and frequent collaborator Andres Arochi.”

Major Lazer Skip Marley Music Videos new music new song can't take it from me
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Major Lazer & Skip Mrley Connect For "Can't Take It From Me" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject