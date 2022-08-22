The Weeknd has been gracing the U.S. and Canada with amazing performances all year long as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. During his show in Las Vegas on Saturday night, things got intense when a large fire erupted outside the Allegiant Stadium as fans were leaving the concert. According to reports, the fire appeared to engulf a bus or trailer in the parking area of the stadium before firefighters arrived on the scene just before 11PM. Fans quickly took to social media to share images and videos of the thick smoke and heavy flames.

The Weeknd hasn't spoken out about the fire, however, he did share photos from the show with his 41.9 million followers, writing, "Look how beautiful you were LAS VEGAS! a night i’ll cherish forever. next stop … VANCOUVER." Along with completing the first leg of his North American tour, the Weeknd will also be featured in HBO upcoming series, The Idol, along with Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, and more. According to the network, the series follows "a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol."

The "Blinding Lights" singer is also co-creator of the show along with Euphoria's Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. On Monday (August 22), he shared the second teaser for the series with his followers, writing on Instagram, "HBO’s THE IDOL TEASER 2. HERE WE F**** GO." No word on when the series is set to premiere. However, a spokesperson for the network shared, "The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

Check out The Idol trailer below.