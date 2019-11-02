MAJOR. & Brandy Salute Cancer Survivors In Touching "Even More" Visual

MAJOR. opens the video for his Brandy-assisted single "Even More" by saying, "I'm so proud of you. You haven't quit. You won't quit 'cause we don't quit!" Although the track was originally shared on MAJOR.'s debut album of the same name in September 2018, the singer returns with the "Vocal Bible" to help him with this updated version.

The singers' vocals were accompanied only buy the strums of guitar and it perfectly complemented the simple, yet emotional, video was created in partnership with Susan G. Komen’s #CancerAintMyName campaign. After adding Brandy to the track, "MAJOR. was then compelled to tribute the song in honor of Cancer Survivorship and the LOVE that fuels that fight to overcome," said the video's description.

"To every warrior in the struggle, please know you are NOT a burden," it continued. "The love from your village is EVEN MORE true. Cancer has many names, but it doesn’t have yours. #CancerAintMyName." Watch the video and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

When you wrap your arms around me, it feels like home

Love, you take away my lonely, not alone

Yes you are the very best thing and even better

One of many blessings when we're together