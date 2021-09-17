mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Majid Jordan Returns With New Single "Summer Rain"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 10:07
Majid Jordan line one up for the dancefloor on their new single "Summer Rain."


Majid Jordan is back with another new single "Summer Rain," a track that will surely energize house parties and dancefloors whenever it queues up. On their latest drop, OVO's r&b tandem tap into the spirit of the eighties -- but the modern eighties, which has essentially influenced the musical pop landscape today.

Vocalist Majid Al Maskati rises to the occasion with an infectious melodic line, sliding into falsetto as he reflects on a passionate relationship. "The darker the blue, I’m thinking of you/I can’t close my eyes when I know what’s coming next," he sings, over a pulsating blend of synthesizers. "Love on the run as we watch her rising, it’s coming, it’s coming up golden.”  It's a promising sign that Majid Jordan's new album is on the way, and should they continue to operate in this sound space, fans who have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to The Space Between will not be disappointed. 

Check out "Summer Rain" now, and sound off if you're excited for some new Majid Jordan.

Quotable Lyrics

The darker the blue, I’m thinking of you
I can’t close my eyes when I know what’s coming next
Love on the run as we watch her rising, it’s coming, it’s coming up golden

