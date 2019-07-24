Majid Jordan Return With Khalid Featured Single "Caught Up"

Last week Khalid teased a collaboration with OVO's Majid Jordan with one simple tweet detailing how he "can't wait." Now just seven days later, the single is finally here along with a visual. The song is an expected offering and vibe from Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman - a steady low tempo vocal coming from Majid with the Jordan-finessed production.

Khalid comes in perfectly, with lyrical content about getting caught up in the fast life of Los Angeles and buying nice cars that don't even get driven. The video for the track is leaning more on the comical side as Majid and Jordan get caught up in the night after they take a dose of trippy hot sauce that sends them on a high adventure.

Stream the new offering below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You’re all I believe in

I wanna show you everything

You’re my strength not my weakness, yeah your secrets are safe

Just like your heart is. But I’m caught up in LA like a movie

Stuck here on replay.