Majid Jordan Locks In With Swae Lee For "Dancing On A Dream"

With little to do in the middle of a lockdown, Majid Jordan set out to record their third studio album. Wildest Dreams was the outcome -- an 11 song effort showcasing the duo's maturity and growth since the release of The Space Between. The project kicks off with the record "Dancing On A Dream" featuring Swae Lee. Majid Jordan refines their signature synth-pop sounds with the assistance of the Rae Sremmurd artist who contributes only a few bars while assisting with adlibs throughout the song similar to Diddy on "Sway."

"Being able to work with a brother and a friend in such a small environment during such a crazy time, we’re seeing it through. I keep manifesting the live performance, and keep seeing how people are gonna react to the whole album, so I’m excited," Jordan Ullman said of the album during our recent interview with Majid Jordan.

Majid Jordan will be going on a five-city promo tour for Wildest Dreams this November in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Toronto.

Quotable Lyrics

You're the only one I see

You're perfect if you ask me

Even got me switchin' up my seats

Superstar girl, I see you on the screen

