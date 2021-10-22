Majid Jordan Grabs OVO Leader Drake For "Stars Align"

Ever since Majid Jordan appeared on Nothing Was The Same's "Hold On, We're Going Home," the duo consisting of Toronto singers Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman have re-appeared on Drake projects and have hit on every single feature.

Now it's time for the Certified Lover Boy to return the favor.

Appearing on "Stars Align," the third track off the duo's brand-new album, Wildest Dreams, Drizzy gets deep in his R&B bag, singing to a special someone about everything from their appearance online to their Aries star sign. Lacing silky vocals over production reminiscent of "Feel No Ways," Drake skates over the first half of the track before passing the mic to Majid Jordan to handle the record's final verse.

Meshing elegant melody and lustful emotion, "Stars Align" is the perfect example of Jordan and Drake at their very best. From lyrics about the realities of dating and loving in 2021 to beautiful deliveries from all three OVO Sound artists, everything comes together perfectly and, as falls continues to race by, "Stars Align" will usher in winter with the grace it deserves.

Quotable Lyrics

Freaky girl, Aries sign

I’m gonna try and get it right this time

I just really need a place and time

I was just starin’ at your face online

I wanna rock right now if it’s time

I just did a double and it tasted fine

Can’t afford no more wasted time

Check out "Stars Align" below and our HNHH exclusive interview with Majid Jordan detailing everything you need to know about their new album, Wildest Dreams.