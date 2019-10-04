mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Majid Jordan Get Romantic On Bouncy Single "Superstar"

Alex Zidel
October 04, 2019 11:52
Superstar
Majid Jordan

Majid Jordan return with a brand new single.


We've known about Majid Jordan for a long time, coming out of Toronto and signing with OVO Sound as one of the premier Canadian music acts. The tandem duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman is extremely talented, exploring sounds that aren't traditionally found in the realm of hip-hop and pop music. They recently came through with a new Khalid-assisted single and today, they're straying away from the direction of that track with a more electro-tinged song called "Superstar."

Getting romantic in the lyrics, Majid sings about how he wants to spend the rest of his life with his partner, moving to France and raising some kids before taking off to the moon. This will surely be in rotation for the next little while. Whenever Majid Jordan comes through with new music, it's a special occasion so consider today a holiday. 

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna spend my life with you
Go around the world and to the moon
I just wanna share the light with you
Have some kids and move to France with you

Majid Jordan
SONGS Majid Jordan Get Romantic On Bouncy Single "Superstar"
