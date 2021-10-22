Majid Jordan Deliver "Wildest Dreams" Ft. Drake, Diddy, Swae Lee

It has been nearly four years since Majid Jordan released an album, and now the OVO Sound duo has delivered Wildest Dreams. During the rollout of this record, Majid Jordan has shared several singles including "Been Through That, "Summer Rain," and "Waves of Blue," and they continue to unravel their ethereal essence on Wildest Dreams.

The album is stacked with lyrics centered on romance and love as they float through sounds reminiscent of some throwback favorites, thanks to those '80s synths. They kept their features to a minimum and opted to call on Swae Lee, Diddy, and Drake for added vocals. Not a bad addition at all.

As usual, Majid Jordan makes it difficult to box them into one genre, so stream Wildest Dreams and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to check out our interview: Majid Jordan Break Down New Album "Wildest Dreams" & Favorite "Certified Lover Boy" Songs.

Tracklist

1. Dancing on a Dream ft. Swae Lee

2. Summer Rain

3. Stars Align with Drake

4. Waves of Blue

5. Wildest Dreams

6. Forget About the Party

7. Been Through That

8. Life Worth Living

9. Love Unconditional

10. Sway ft. Diddy

11. Sweet