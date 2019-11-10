One of the most undeniable shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 and for good reason. It's the first Nike shoe Michael Jordan ever got to play in and over the years, it has become a fashion icon. Throughout the month of November, Jordan Brand is honoring the silhouette with the "Fearless Ones" pack which features a plethora of collaborations. Jumpman is going well beyond the High OG here as even the mid will be represented.

Recently, the official images were shown off for one of the more interesting Air Jordan 1 Mid collaborations, courtesy of Maison Chateau Rouge. The sneaker features unique textures and African-inspired prints which will surely look great on-feet. When it comes to the upper, the panels are mostly a creamy beige while the overlays are light blue, yellow, and brown. Overall, it's a pretty extravagant colorway and if you're a fan of the model, these might very well be a must cop for the Holiday season.

For now, these are slated to drop on Saturday, November 30th for $130 USD. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

