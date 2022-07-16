Jim Jones and Maino have quite the friendship going. Back in May, the two teamed up to make the collaborative album The Lobby Boyz, which featured the likes of Fabolous, Styles P, Fivio Foreign, Benny The Butcher, and more. Since then it seems like they've been inseparable, even choreographing dances together.

So it's only fitting that Maino went all-out for his fellow Lobby Boy on his 46th birthday. In a series of videos posted by Maino to Instagram, the rapper celebrated Jim Jones' birthday by gifting him with a massive portrait of Jones receiving a kiss on the cheek from his partner Chrissy Lampkin.





It's clear that Jones is delighted by the gift, grinning as Maino makes a speech about his tenacity. They seem to be in a studio, and Jones is surrounded by friends and photographers. "Big Happy Birthday to My Brother @jimjonescapo Nothing but Motion Lobby Boy!!! @so.pookie @thechelseahousenyc @thredz_nyc @thelobbyboyz," wrote Maino in the caption of the post.

Jim Jones has been pretty vocal recently. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he and Maino discussed Gunna and Young Thug's lyrics being used against them in a court of law. Jones found it ridiculous, equating it to arresting a Hollywood actor for a character they played. Jones also offered prayers for Lil Tjay, adding that "being a rapper in today’s society is definitely the most dangerous job in the world. You have a fifty percent chance of making it as a rapper and making it alive as a rapper is what it means. It’s one for one, so you take that how you want to take it."

Happy birthday, Jim.

