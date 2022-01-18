Fabolous was recently teased by Jim Jones and Maino over his gym attire, and now the attention has shifted. The group of longtime friends not only join forces with one another in the studio, but they make sure to meet up in order to keep themselves fit. However, apparently with this group, a trip to the gym is also a fashion show, and Maino couldn't help but playfully jab Jones about his 'fit.

Maino filmed Jim Jones about to get in a good workout in an outfit that didn't look as if he was taking to a stair stepper.

In the video, the friends banter back and forth as Maino tells Jones that he looks like he's ready for an afterparty while Capo insists that there is no other way for him to step out, regardless of the destination.

"Can y’all please let @jimjonescapo know that this is NOT approved Gym attire. [crying loudly emojis] he ain’t come to work out he came to party. @daveeast @myfabolouslife #FitLit @vamp.fitt @thelobbyboyz." Jones jumped into the comment section to make sure his voice was heard once more amid the laughter of other Instagram users.

"Just don’t confuse th drip don’t disrespect," Jones joked. Check out the video below.