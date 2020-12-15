mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maino Drops Off New Project "Die A Legend"

Aron A.
December 14, 2020 21:07
Die A Legend
Maino

Maino is back with "Die A Legend" ft. French Montana, Jim Jones and more.


Maino has been steadily gearing up for the release of a new project. The New York rapper has continued to release new music at a steady pace over the years. Earlier this month, he dropped off his collab with French Montana and KG Picasso, "Catch A Vibe." And though December isn't always the best time to release new music, Maino came through with a little gift for his fans before the year comes to a close.

Maino made his return this weekend with the release of his latest body of work, Die A Legend. Stacked with fourteen song in total, the rapper enlists a slew of guests to assist on the tracklist including Lyrivelli, Shaq Woods, Jim Jones, Cee-Green, and plenty of others.

Peep the project below. 

