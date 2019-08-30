Maino Drops New Project "On Everything I Love" Feat. Jim Jones, Dave East & More

After weeks of promotion, which included hearing songs like “All Again” & “Love & Loyalty,” Brooklyn street rapper Maino decides to come through today and share his new project On Everything I Love.

The follow up to last year’s Jermaine EP contains 13 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Jim Jones, Dave East, Manolo Rose, Macy Gray and more. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of The Heatmakerz, DJ Thoro, and Scram Jones among others.

Out now on iTunes, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.