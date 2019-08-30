mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maino Drops New Project "On Everything I Love" Feat. Jim Jones, Dave East & More

Kevin Goddard
August 30, 2019 14:46
589 Views
02
0
CoverCover

On Everything I Love
Maino

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Stream the 13-track body of work now!


After weeks of promotion, which included hearing songs like “All Again” & “Love & Loyalty,” Brooklyn street rapper Maino decides to come through today and share his new project On Everything I Love.

The follow up to last year’s Jermaine EP contains 13 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Jim Jones, Dave East, Manolo Rose, Macy Gray and more. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of The Heatmakerz, DJ Thoro, and Scram Jones among others.

Out now on iTunes, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.

Maino stream new project
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Maino Drops New Project "On Everything I Love" Feat. Jim Jones, Dave East & More
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject