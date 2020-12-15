Maino Connects With CeeLo Green For "Fearless"

Maino has officially delivered his new project Die A Legend, a fourteen-track endeavor featuring guest appearances from Jim Jones, CeeLo Green, French Montana, and more. On a surface glance, it's difficult to ignore a guest appearance from CeeLo Green, who never fails to bring a welcome dose of soulful vocalization to any track he blesses. On "Fearless," the album's third-to-last tracks, the tone is immediately set to be an inspirational one. "I don't fear anyone," raps Maino, as the beat builds beneath his vocals. "I wasn't made off of Instagram."

There's an old-soul defiance in the way Maino carries himself, one that captures the spirit of a New York emcee. As the drum hits, his flow picks up as his message sharpens, his concerns and frustration spilling out as he reflects on the struggle surrounding him. "Is it a hell or a heaven, my mama believes in reverend," he spits. "My people gon' make the news, you seen us on channel seven." CeeLo meets him in the middle for a powerful chorus, reinforcing Maino's message with an expectedly strong vocal performance. If you've been a longtime fan of either party, consider checking this one out right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Is it a hell or a heaven, my mama believes in reverend

My people gon' make the news, you seen us on channel seven

Toasting with Henny bottles go home with any models

Prison full of the homies wish they were freeing tomorrow