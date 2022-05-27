Maino & Jim Jones Drop "The Lobby Boyz" Joint Project Ft. Fabolous, Styles P, Benny The Butcher & More

These longtime friends and collaborators have released their full joint project, and Maino and Jim Jones have, undoubtedly, once again represented New York to the fullest. You can often find these two poking fun at one another on social media—all love—but the Rap legends officially united this week for the release of their collaborative album, The Lobby Boyz.

This one breathes all things East Coast as the duo called on several of their famous friends to make appearances on the record: Benny The Butcher, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Styles P, Capella Grey, Fabolous, and more.

"God is good u can’t stop greatness @thelobbyboyz bring th city out," Jones wrote on Instagram. Stream The Lobby Boyz and let us know if you think Maino and Jim Jones created magic.

Tracklist

1. Project Baby

2. Lobby Boy Anthem (feat. Lyrivelli)

3. No Love

4. Praying (feat. Benny the Butcher)

5. Climb Back (feat. Dios Moreno)

6. Off the Leash (feat. Holy)

7. Slide (feat. Fivio Foreign)

8. Babysitter (feat. Yung Bleu)

9. No Bobby V (feat. Fabolous)

10. King of the City (feat. Capella Grey)

11. One Day (feat. Young M.A)

12. Die young (feat. Styles P)

13. Bk to Harlem

14. Life Of A Lobby Boy