The gift that keeps on giving. There’s a story coming out of Toldeo, Ohio of a bride receiving a bouquet of chicken McNuggets from their maid of honor. Blair Hardy married Adam Tyson earlier this month at the Radisson Hotel in Toledo, Ohio, and paid extra to have nuggets and fries at her wedding so she could indulge in her favorite foods, while her guests were served traditional meals like steak and chicken. But wanting to do one better, maid of honor Jenna Spetz incorporated the bride's love for nuggets into a surprise bouquet (see below).

Jenna was making her maid of honor speech at her cousin's reception when she decided to bring out a floral arrangement of nuggets. The nuggets were provided by Tyson Foods, to celebrate Blair becoming a “Tyson”.

Jenna contacted Blair's favorite food company to see if they could make her big day extra special. And to her shock, replied with the idea of making a bouquet out of nuggets and supplied it for the special day, along with a year's worth of their product.

“[Blair] has always LOVED dino nuggets and was marrying a man with the last name Tyson, so it really was a match made in heaven.”

