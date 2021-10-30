mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mahalia Teams Up With Rema & Ayra Starr For "Roadside (+234 Remix)"

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2021 10:07
733 Views
12
1
Image via MahaliaImage via Mahalia
Image via Mahalia

Roadside (+234 Remix)
Mahalia Feat. Rema & Ayra Starr

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Mahalia is back with a remix to her hit track "Roadside."


Mahalia has been having a massive year in 2021, and with 2022 on the horizon, she is doing everything she can to keep the momentum going. Just last month, she dropped a brand new song with AJ Tracey called "Roadside" which had an incredibly catchy chorus and some powerful vocals that had fans captivated. Now, she is back with a (+234 Remix) of the track that features the likes of Rema and Ayra Starr.

The original vibe of the track is still very much in tact here, although Ayra Starr and Rema both offer their own fantastic vocal performances that truly help enhance the song while complementing Mahalia's style. This track is easy to get behind and the remix will be just as much of a breathe of fresh air as the original.

You can check it out, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That you left me, left me, left me on the roadside
When you kept me waiting on you all night
I never knew you’d be a heartbreaker
I’m done with your fake love (Your fake love)

Mahalia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  1
  733
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mahalia Rema Ayra Starr roadside new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mahalia Teams Up With Rema & Ayra Starr For "Roadside (+234 Remix)"
12
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject