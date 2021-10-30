Mahalia Teams Up With Rema & Ayra Starr For "Roadside (+234 Remix)"

Mahalia has been having a massive year in 2021, and with 2022 on the horizon, she is doing everything she can to keep the momentum going. Just last month, she dropped a brand new song with AJ Tracey called "Roadside" which had an incredibly catchy chorus and some powerful vocals that had fans captivated. Now, she is back with a (+234 Remix) of the track that features the likes of Rema and Ayra Starr.

The original vibe of the track is still very much in tact here, although Ayra Starr and Rema both offer their own fantastic vocal performances that truly help enhance the song while complementing Mahalia's style. This track is easy to get behind and the remix will be just as much of a breathe of fresh air as the original.

You can check it out, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That you left me, left me, left me on the roadside

When you kept me waiting on you all night

I never knew you’d be a heartbreaker

I’m done with your fake love (Your fake love)